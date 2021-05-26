Sony targets mobile gaming opportunities - Mobile World Live

Sony began exploring ways to make a fresh attempt on the mobile gaming market, mulling options to bring first-party PlayStation titles to smartphones.

In a strategy document, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said the company was exploring ways to reach millions of gamers through mobile.

“We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers”, Ryan explained.

The executive noted PlayStation has “a huge catalogue” of diverse in-house gaming titles which can transition to smartphones, along with options to introduce some of its franchises to the mobile market.

Ryan noted a recent move to acquire a minority stake in gaming messaging service Discord as evidence of a growing convergence between communications and entertainment, adding user feedback indicated a “desire to expand the social aspect of gaming”.

Previous attempts by Sony in the mobile area include PlayStation Mobile, which offered certified games for Android until 2015, and the creation of ForwardWorks to deliver PlayStation titles to Asia.