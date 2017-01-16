English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Sony exec steps down to focus on Snap role

16 JAN 2017
michael-lynton

The CEO of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, is stepping down in order to focus on his role as chairman of app maker Snap, as it prepares for its initial public offering.

Lynton, who was with Sony for 13 years, explained he had been involved with the Snapchat maker since its early days, and “given its growth since then, decided the time was right to transition and focus on my role as chairman of the board”.

According to The Wall Street Journal, he and his wife were among the earliest investors in the Snapchat maker. Lynton has been on its board since 2013 and is one of CEO Evan Spiegel’s “most trusted advisers”.

As Snap moves toward its long-awaited IPO, the firm is under pressure to convince investors it can evolve into a content and media powerhouse.

While Lynton, who also holds the title of corporate executive officer for Sony, will step down on 2 February, he will remain for a further six months as co-CEO of Sony Entertainment, alongside group chief Kazuo Hirai, as a replacement is sought.

According to a statement by Sony, Lynton led the firm through a period of significant change in the film, television and music industries by focusing on digital transformation, reorientation to global audiences, content diversity and the creation of new distribution platforms.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Sony reveals mobile games for next year

Snapchat launches sunglasses with camera; drops the ‘chat’

Sony wants to “aggressively” pursue mobile gaming

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association