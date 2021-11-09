 SoftBank taps Niantic $20M AR platform - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

SoftBank taps Niantic $20M AR platform

09 NOV 2021

SoftBank Corp claimed it was the first Japanese operator to join a newly unveiled $20 million platform by Niantic for creating AR-based services, as it aims to boost customer experience with more immersive content.

In a statement, SoftBank explained through the adoption of Lightship Augmented Reality Developer Kit (ARDK) it will have access to Niantic’s content delivery service offerings including 5G Lab, AR Square and other apps.

The operator pledged to “fully utilise 5G communications and sophisticated AR technologies” to bring “cutting-edge” AR experiences, and will also work on boosting the adoption of the platform in the country.

Yesterday (8 November), Niantic launched a set of AR tools as part of its new ARDK platform, targeting all developers using the technology globally.

As part of the move, the company created Niantic Ventures which will invest $20 million in companies developing applications for the so-called “Real-World Metaverse” which strives to lay AR objects onto spaces in the physical world.

Initially available features include real-time mapping using camera sensors, a tool to identify different elements of a real-world environment for correct interaction, as well as a component for creating AR sessions with up to five players concurrently.

The kit is free of charge for developers of apps with fewer than 50,000 monthly active users and within the first six months for those who develop multiplayer APIs.

Niantic’s platform is used as a base of some of the most popular Niantic products, including AR-run games Pokemon Go and Pikmin Bloom.

The company’s move comes days after it unveiled plans to pull the plug on Harry Potter AR mobile game Wizards Unit.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Snap deepens AR push with ad studio

Lifting lockdowns fuel Snap user base, revenue gains

Snap bets on AR shopping with Vertebrae buy
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association