English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

SoftBank seeks multibillion-dollar Uber stake in “one-sided” talks

26 JUL 2017

Japan’s SoftBank Group, already an investor in Asia’s top ride-hailing firms, is now after a multibillion-dollar stake in Uber, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this week the Japanese tech giant said it would lead a $2.5 billion fundraising round in Grab, a move which valued the startup at more than $5 billion and will help it compete against Uber in Southeast Asia.

SoftBank has also invested in India’s Ola, China’s Didi Chuxing SoftBank and Brazil’s 99.

It is possible SoftBank wants Uber to combine its operations with Grab and Ola the way it did with Didi Chuxing last year.

In August 2016, Uber gave into shareholder pressure and merged its loss-making Chinese business with local rival Didi Chuxing. Earlier this month, Uber also said it will combine its operations with Russian rival Yandex.Taxi.

Such a merger would give SoftBank a significant share of the Asian market.

However, according to the Bloomberg report, talks with Uber “are described as preliminary and one-sided” and the ride-hailing giant is not likely to make any decisions until it hires a new CEO, which could take a few weeks.

Earlier this month it was reported Uber’s shareholders and board may sell some shares to potential investors including SoftBank, as some supporters want to reduce their stake due to the company’s troubles.

Its CEO stepped down following a series of controversies, including allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace, a lawsuit over self-driving car technology, and a software programme used to mislead regulators.

Neither party made any official comment on the matter.

Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing market could grow to $13.1 billion by 2025, up from $2.5 billion in 2015, according to a report by Google and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Grab to raise $2B from SoftBank and Didi

Uber CEO Kalanick bows to pressure to stand down

SoftBank injects $100M into taxi app maker 99
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association