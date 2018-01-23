English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snow plots AR push after fresh funding round

23 JAN 2018

Snow, a photo app which recently revamped itself to focus on selfies, attracted a $50 million investment from SoftBank and Sequoia Capital China.

The app, which is owned by South Korea-based Naver, will use the funds to develop its augmented reality (AR) and facial recognition technology, TechCrunch reported. The app racked up downloads of over 200 million, with China its largest market, the news outlet added.

In January 2017 it reportedly had 40 million to 50 million monthly active users, though no updated figures are available.

The app was initially known as a Snapchat clone, with features localised for its Asian audience: Facebook even tried to acquire it in October 2016.

Now though the app ditched its chat service and moved its efforts to filters, stickers and AR features. Users can share their creations on other social networks and chat groups. It also offers a GIF maker and a feature similar to Instagram’s short video clip creator Boomerang.

The company behind Snow, Snow Corporation, also owns camera apps Foodie and B612, which it will likely push in China. The apps were acquired from Line, which also counts Naver as its parent.

In 2016, Line bought 25 per cent of Snow for $45 million and then upped its equity to 48.6 percent a few months later.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Line leads Mobike Japan funding

Line adds message delete feature

Line acquires video ad platform
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association