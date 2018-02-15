Snapchat update faces backlash

A little more than 1 million people signed a petition asking Snap to roll back the latest changes made to its app because they make the service hard to use.

The petition asks Snap “to change the app back to the basics, before the new 2018 update” because it has “made many features more difficult”. Australian consumer Nic Rumsey started the petition, with the aim of hitting 1,500,000 signatures.

“There is a general level of annoyance among users and many have decided to use a VPN app, or are using other risky apps or steps, to go back to the old Snapchat as that’s how annoying this new update has become,” Rumsey explained in the petition.

“Many new features are useless or defeats the original purposes Snapchat has had for the past years,” he added.

However, the mission statement for the petition noted some “small features” such as new text fonts, should stay in place.

Not long after revealing disappointing Q3 results and promising to rebuild its app, Snapchat’s parent announced it is separating “the social from the media”. Essentially this meant communications with friends were bunched together and separated from Stories by publishers and professional creators.

In a blog post, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel explained blurring the two channels had contributed to the rise of fake news.

Last week Snap said its daily active users hit 187 million during Q4, an increase of 28 million year-on-year. Spiegel commented: “Our community has benefitted significantly from the changes we have made throughout 2017, and we’re excited to see the impact of this hard work reflected in our DAU growth.”