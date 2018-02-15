English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snapchat update faces backlash

15 FEB 2018

A little more than 1 million people signed a petition asking Snap to roll back the latest changes made to its app because they make the service hard to use.

The petition asks Snap “to change the app back to the basics, before the new 2018 update” because it has “made many features more difficult”. Australian consumer Nic Rumsey started the petition, with the aim of hitting 1,500,000 signatures.

“There is a general level of annoyance among users and many have decided to use a VPN app, or are using other risky apps or steps, to go back to the old Snapchat as that’s how annoying this new update has become,” Rumsey explained in the petition.

“Many new features are useless or defeats the original purposes Snapchat has had for the past years,” he added.

However, the mission statement for the petition noted some “small features” such as new text fonts, should stay in place.

Not long after revealing disappointing Q3 results and promising to rebuild its app, Snapchat’s parent announced it is separating “the social from the media”. Essentially this meant communications with friends were bunched together and separated from Stories by publishers and professional creators.

In a blog post, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel explained blurring the two channels had contributed to the rise of fake news.

Last week Snap said its daily active users hit 187 million during Q4, an increase of 28 million year-on-year. Spiegel commented: “Our community has benefitted significantly from the changes we have made throughout 2017, and we’re excited to see the impact of this hard work reflected in our DAU growth.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook losing young users to Instagram, Snapchat

Snap opens up Stories access to wider web

Snap follows through on app update pledge
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association