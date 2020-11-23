 Snapchat snaps Spotlight feature in TikTok rivalry - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snapchat snaps Spotlight feature in TikTok rivalry

23 NOV 2020

Snap became the latest social media service to pitch a short-form video service designed to rival TikTok, which built global popularity based on the approach.

The company began deploying the Spotlight service on Snapchat today (23 November), stating it offers users the option to publish content publicly rather than solely in private communications with friends.

It is offering a pot of $1 million to users who provide the most popular videos each day in a bid to boost content creation. Videos will be judged by a “proprietary formula” covering various “engagement metrics”.

Snap differentiated its offering from TikTok by omitting the ability to post comments.

The company is the latest in a string of rivals apparently seeking to cash in on TikTok’s woes in the US, where the current administration is pushing to ban the service citing security concerns.

Spotlight is available to users in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France. Further expansion is planned.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Baidu makes play for streaming service YY Live

Quibi mulls potential sale, other options

Twitter mulls TikTok tie-up
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association