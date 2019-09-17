 Snapchat enters 3D world - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Snapchat enters 3D world

17 SEP 2019

Snap introduced a 3D Camera mode for a select number of phones, as it bolsters efforts to close the gap on rival Instagram.

With the new feature, users will be able to create Snapchat photos that capture spatial detail, changing in perspective and appearance based on how a phone moves.

“We’re also introducing new 3D Effects that you can swipe on in the Filter Carousel,” added the social media company, suggesting the new feature brings user experiences to life in a way that’s “a step closer to the real thing”.

The Independent reported that only consumers using the Snapchat app on the iPhone X or iPhone 11 range will have access to the feature, due to their depth-sensing technology.

While devices capturing the 3D-images are reportedly restricted to the latest iPhones, any smartphone will be able to receive and interact with the 3D Snap photos.

Snap has been aiming to increase its user base by frequent launches of various features for its app, Snapchat.

In April it introduced Snap Games, enabling users to play games with their contacts from within the messaging app.

A month later the company started looking to strike deals with major music record labels to expand the options for its users to integrate songs into their posts.

Even so, Snapchat still has a long way to go before it can reach the user count of Instagram, its main competitor in photo sharing.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

