 Snap subscription service tops 3M users - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap subscription service tops 3M users

20 APR 2023

Bloomberg reported social media company Snap tallied more than 3 million subscribers for its Snapchat+ premium service, driven in part by the addition of a chatbot called My AI in February.

The news agency noted the $3.99 per month subscription service has garnered 1 million paying customers over the past 11 weeks.

Snap’s My AI chatbot is based on a customised version of OpenAI’s GPT technology.

The company stated on its website Snapchat+ subscribers have sent nearly 2 million chat messages per day since the AI feature was introduced.

TechCrunch reported Snap yesterday (19 April) announced US operator Verizon will give its customers the option to buy the Snapchat+ service through its online subscription store.

Snap also stated on its website it is making the My AI feature available to the entire Snapchat community for free.

It launched Snapchat+ in the US in June 2022 in the face of flagging revenue and profit.

Twitter and Meta Platforms have also deployed subscription services.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Snap axes staff, projects as struggles intensify

Snap hits 1M subscribers for paid service

Snap slashes forecast on tough conditions
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association