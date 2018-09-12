English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap strategy chief steps down

12 SEP 2018

Snap CSO Imran Khan is set to leave the company, a regulatory filing revealed, adding to the list of executives who have left this year and likely worrying investors.

Khan, who joined in 2015, will continue in his role for an interim period “to assist with an effective transition of his duties and responsibilities,” the filing stated. It quoted CEO Evan Spiegel as saying Khan had been “a great partner building our business,” while the outgoing CSO said “we have a stellar leadership team in place to guide Snap through the next chapter”.

His departure adds to a growing list of Snap exits this year, with CFO Drew Vollero, VP of product Tom Conrad and VP of engineering for monetisation Stuart Bowers all leaving or announcing their departure. Bowers was snapped up by electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

Media reports state the turnover of executives is making investors nervous, given Snap also recently reported its first ever drop in daily users of its messaging app. The decline was likely due to the popularity of Instagram and a backlask from users over a Snapchat revamp.

Snap reported a 44 per cent increase in revenue in its most recent quarter, but has has yet to report a profit since it went public.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap scraps social payments platform

Snap CEO dismisses Facebook’s copying efforts

Snap backtracks on revamped app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association