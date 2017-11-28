English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap steps up advertising play with AR capability

28 NOV 2017

Snap rolled out two new immersive advertising formats on Snapchat, which includes a foray into augmented reality (AR) as it looks to revive its fortunes and win new business.

Since going public nine months ago, Snap posted downbeat earnings, with its most recent Q3 2017 numbers showing a loss of $443.2 million, while user growth is also lagging.

To curb the decline, Snap already announced it will completely revamp its Android app.

Launching immersive adverts could help the company coax money out of businesses targeting the US teen market, TechCrunch noted.

The publication reported Snapchat is offering two new ad formats. The first, Promoted Stores, pins together a number of Snaps in a longer form slideshow. The second is considerably more immersive, allowing consumers to use an AR version of a product set in the world around them.

Snapchat’s existing adverts predominately feature an ad in a single Snap on its Stories or Discover content. The app also features sponsored creative tools, allowing users to try on masks for example.

However, this strategy was met with skepticism by advertisers.

Snap’s director of revenue product Peter Sellis told TechCrunch its advertising partners “have been asking for ways to tell deeper stories on mobile”.

TechCrunch pointed out the new ad trials go beyond what Facebook, a giant in the online advertising space, currently offers and the new formats could also make advertising content less skippable and more memorable.

New filters
Ahead of an app revamp, Snapchat is also featuring a new filter capable of recognising what is being snapped by users and automatically provide a relevant border or sticker.

Mashable reported the filters were gradually rolled out to users last week, citing confirmation from a Snap representative.

After a Snap is taken, the filters appear in the user’s carousel automatically, provided the content is included in a set of categories. These include borders or stickers for concerts, pets, sports and food.

Such contextual filters could also help with the company’s attempt to fuel revenue, as they can either be sponsored or serve as adverts in the future.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Niantic raises $200M, plans AR push

Blog: Can a revamped app save Snap?

Amazon furnishes iOS app with AR
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association