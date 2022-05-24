 Snap slashes forecast on tough conditions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap slashes forecast on tough conditions

24 MAY 2022

Social media company Snap warned it will report revenue and core profit at the low end of its expectations in Q2, citing deteriorating macroeconomic conditions for the bleak outlook.

In a Securities and Exchange (SEC) filing, the Snapchat parent noted it had updated its guidance since its Q1 earnings release on 21 April as “the macroeconomic environment had deteriorated further and faster than anticipated”.

Factors included geopolitical conflicts and the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which Snap believes may affect “our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects”.

In the short-term, Snap stated it would report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end.

Snap had forecast revenue growth of 20 per cent to 25 per cent year-on-year in Q2, and adjusted core earnings to come at a flat $50 million.

Financial Times reported CEO Evan Spiegel issued a memo to staff expanding on the situation, stating Snap as with others faced rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labour disruptions, platform policy changes and the war in Ukraine as factors.

The environment had hit social media companies and advertisers which they rely on for revenue.

Hiring at the company and investment would also be conducted at a slower pace than planned given the environment, Spiegel added.

During Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns, Snap experienced an undeniable boom, with a 116 per cent revenue rise in Q2 2021.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Snap taps ex-Google exec for global operator tie-ups

Snap feels the burn of iOS privacy changes

Snap deepens AR push with ad studio
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association