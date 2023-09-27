 Snap shuts down AR enterprise division - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap shuts down AR enterprise division

27 SEP 2023
Smiling person wears Snap AR glasses in 2021

Social media company Snap called time on an AR enterprise unit just months launching, as CEO Evan Spiegel conceded in a note to staff it was not able to make the necessary investment to make the business work.

Spiegel stated Snap had explored options for several months since launching AR Enterprise in March before concluding it would take significant capital to grow the offering, which was impossible in the current climate.

The Snap chief also explained several things had changed since beginning the foray and it had come to the realisation it could not simply use its existing mobile AR technology.

He said investment was needed to support web-based AR, “which is both technically complex and less engaging for our customers”.

Furthermore, Spiegel pointed to the advent of generative AI, which had “made it easier for companies of all sizes to create try-on experiences for their customers and made it harder for us to differentiate our offering”.

He added Snap’s performance in general had reduced its capacity to invest and it had to focus resources on its core advertising business.

Approximately 170 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

MWC Las Vegas 2023: Day 1 highlights

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association