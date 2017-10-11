Snap seeks deeper commercial ties with Context Cards

Snap added a feature enabling users of its Snapchat app to access information related to videos and photographs they are viewing, as it looks to broaden commercial partnerships.

In a statement, Snap explained users can access the Context Cards feature by swiping up, offering access to “amazing content” from partners including TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin and goop.

“With Context Cards, Snaps have become the visual starting point for learning more about the world, empowering our community to get more information about anything that catches their eye,” the company said.

The facility also enables users to book taxis through apps Uber and Lyft, and make dinner reservations using OpenTable, Resy and Bookatable.

Snap said it plans to extend the functionality of Context Cards with new partners and information in future.

According to TechCrunch the company could turn its app into a discovery and marketing platform and provide insights into consumer habits for restaurants and venues.

The move comes a week after Snap launched a feature enabling people to view sculptures designed by American artist Jeff Koons in nine locations around the world.