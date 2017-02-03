English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Snap reveals business details in IPO filing

03 FEB 2017
ss-snapchat-3

Snap, the company behind the Snapchat app, revealed a host of information ahead of its IPO, including where it believes the future lies – and the challenges it faces.

“We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate,” it said.

Snap’s documentation revealed that while Snapchat’s daily active users hit 158 million at the end of 2016, up 48 percent year-on-year, this has been accompanied by a growing loss.

Its net loss increased to $514.6 million in 2016 from $372.9 million the year before. Revenue for 2016 was $404 million, up from $58.7 million.

The firm is seeking to raise as much as $4 billion in the IPO, according to media reports, with a valuation of around $20 billion to $25 billion, making it the biggest US tech IPO since Facebook.

The filing pointed out that the app maker faces significant competition in “almost every aspect of our business” from more established companies such as Apple, Facebook, Twitter and Google, singling out Instagram Stories as a “feature that largely mimics our Stories feature and may be directly competitive”.

Among its big costs, Snap said it has committed to spend $2 billion with Google over the next five years to use its cloud computing services.

Its strategy is to “invest in product innovation and take risks to improve our camera platform”.

“We do this in an effort to drive user engagement, which we can then monetise through advertising. We use the revenue we generate to fund future product innovation to grow our business,” the filing continued.

It noted that “we have a short operating history and a new business model, which makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future financial results”, adding that this “increases the risk that we will not be successful”.

As previously reported, investors will not get voting rights, with founders Evan Spiegel and Robert Murphy retaining control.

They will have the “ability to control the outcome of all matters submitted to our stockholders for approval, including the election, removal, and replacement of directors and any merger, consolidation, or sale of all or substantially all of our assets”.

It has also been hiring aggressively. At the end of 2016 it had 1,859 employees, an increase of around 210 per cent year-on-year, and expects to continue hiring at “a rapid pace… to support potential future growth”.

“While not all of our investments will pay off in the long run, we are willing to take risks in an attempt to create the best and most differentiated products on the market,” it said.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap plays down UK HQ reports

Snap meets potential investors, intros group messaging

Snap partners Foursquare to improve geofilters

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association