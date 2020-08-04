 Snap plots Snapchat music move - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Snap plots Snapchat music move

04 AUG 2020

Snap detailed a move to let users add music to their Snapchat videos, a move bringing the service closer to leading short-form video app TikTok.

A company representative told Mobile World Live Snap was in the early stages of testing a feature involving a “robust and curated catalogue” of music, with plans to deploy in the coming months, beginning with English-speaking countries.

Recipients of music-laden messages will be able to view the album art, song title and name of the artists, alongside an option to listen to the entire song on a streaming platform.

Snap said it was partnering with publishers including Warner Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group to build the catalogue.

The company claimed Snapchat now reached “more people in the US than Twitter and TikTok combined” and engaged 90 per cent of the population between 13 years- and 24 years-old, stating this was more than the sum on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Facebook is also getting in on the act, with a plan to launch video feature Reels on its Instagram service expected this month.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

