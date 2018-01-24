Snap opens up Stories access to wider web

Snap announced it will open up some of its content to people who do not use its mobile app, in its latest bid to spur growth.

The company will add a new sharing option to its flagship Stories feature allowing users to post links to content which can be accessed outside of the main Snapchat platform. It is making the change in tandem with an ongoing revamp of the mobile app: the feature is already available in markets where the upgraded app already launched, including Australia and Canada.

As part of the move, Snap developed a new desktop web viewer, accessible on Snapchat.com, which allows people to share stories generated by people with “official accounts”, for example celebrities or news organisations.

People without official accounts can also share content through Snapchat’s OurStories platform, a channel which lets users contribute their snaps relating to a public event, to a shared group.

Making content on Snapchat widely accessible is no doubt part of a plan from the company to expose more people to what is available on the app. Sharing stories will also give Snap a bigger audience and means its content is not limited to its mobile app alone.

Snap registered sluggish user growth in recent quarters, amid increasing competition from Facebook’s Instagram, which launched its own Stories feature in 2017.