Snap looks to boost ad experience

Snap teamed with 14 new “Creative Partners”, as it looks to help advertisers generate more interactive ads on Snapchat, such as video, gaming and instant apps.

In a blog post, Snap said its new partners would “all help advertisers build engaging Snap ad experiences that deliver a positive ROI”, in a bid to deliver ads which go beyond just providing a link or access to a mobile website.

Snap said the new partners “represent the best in video, cinemagraph and gif creation; interactive and 360 video players; mobile couponing and more”.

Snapchat’s creative partner programme, which launched in 2016, is designed to help its advertisers connect to different companies within its community.

According to TechCrunch, the company is now evolving the focus of the programme beyond building the visuals for “Top Snap” ads people see between its Stories or Discover content, by building an enhanced “post swipe-up” ad experience which is loaded on Snapchat’s browser.

Tests of the function have reportedly been taking place for some time. Content trialled to date included a game for beer maker Budweiser which formed part of its Superbowl campaign earlier this year.

The strategy to make ads more immersive and enjoyable could see users then spend more time on such content rather than skipping through them quickly.

Among the 14 new partners are Adludio, an advertising platform which uses a phone’s haptic and gyroscope functionality, and Wirewax, a company allowing people to directly engage with objects and people within a video.