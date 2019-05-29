 Snap looking for music deals - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Snap looking for music deals

29 MAY 2019

Snap is looking to strike deals with major record labels to expand the options for Snapchat users to integrate songs into their posts, a move which could help it better compete with rival apps, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Though it previously negotiated deals for rights to songs by individual artists, Snap is reportedly talks with Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group to licence their wider music catalogues.

The push to let users embed more songs in their posts comes as Snap’s rivals integrate more music features in their apps. It would not allow it to offer a music service, however.

Facebook inked a deal with record labels in 2017 to allow users to include music in posts across its platforms, and used the same as a launching pad for a new Lip Sync Live feature in 2018, which lets users sing along to songs in live broadcasts.

Popular short-form video app TikTok also gained fresh music features in August 2018, after parent company Bytedance merged it with karaoke app Music.ly, which it acquired in November 2017.

Facebook platforms (including WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Instagram) and TikTok made up the top five most downloaded apps worldwide in Q1, while Snapchat trailed at number 10.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

