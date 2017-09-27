English
HomeAppsNews

Snap launches new filters and 3D Bitmoji lenses

27 SEP 2017

In celebration of Snapchat turning six years old, the app gained two new features: Sky Filters and 3D Bitmoji lenses.

Sky Filters (pictured, below) “recognise and paint the sky in your photo Snap,” parent Snap explained.

When the sky is detected in a photo, filters such as ‘starry night’ and ‘stormy clouds’ will appear automatically in the filter carousel. They will rotate daily and are available to users on both iOS and Android.

Meanwhile 3D Bitmoji World Lenses “put a playful spin on everyday life by creating funny moments with your own personal avatar. Play guitar, dance the night away, drink coffee or wait for a bus,” the company said.

Bitmojis are personalised emojis that first appeared on Snapchat after the company acquired Bitstrips for around $100 million.

Over 173 million people use Snapchat every day worldwide, with over 75 million daily Snapchatters in North America and over 57 million in Europe.

Last week Snap teamed with 14 new “Creative Partners”, as it looks to help advertisers generate more interactive ads on Snapchat, such as video, gaming and instant apps.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

