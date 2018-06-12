English
Snap latest to add message delete option

12 JUN 2018

Snap debuted a new feature allowing users to recall messages even after they are viewed or saved by other users.

The feature covers single messages or entire conversations in both individual and group chats. The tool will also work for removal of media including stickers and audio notes.

Snap’s move follows the introduction of similar features from WhatsApp in October and Line in December 2017. WhatsApp parent Facebook pledged in April to bring a similar unsend tool to its Messenger app in the coming months.

As in WhatsApp and Line’s implementations, there is no stealth component to Snap’s version: other participants in the chat will be alerted when a message is deleted.

A handful of caveats exist: Snap pointed out other users can still screenshot messages and the feature might not always work if the internet connection is bad or if users are running older versions of the app.

Snap said the feature will be rolled out to users across the globe over the next few weeks.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

