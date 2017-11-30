Snap follows through on app update pledge

Not long after revealing disappointing Q3 results and promising to rebuild its app, Snapchat’s parent announced it is separating “the social from the media”.

Essentially this means communications with friends will be bunched together and separated from Stories by publishers and professional creators.

“The Snapchat solution is to rely on algorithms based on your interests – not on the interests of ‘friends’ – and to make sure media companies also profit off the content they produce for our Discover platform. We think this helps guard against fake news and mindless scrambles for friends or unworthy distractions,” CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel (pictured) explained in a blog.

To the left of the app is a dynamic area which Spiegel said uses a more sophisticated algorithm to highlight the connections users talk to the most.

Meanwhile the Discover page, to the right of the app, featuring Stories from publishers will also “become uniquely personalised”.

“While the Stories on Discover are personalised algorithmically, our curators review and approve everything that gets promoted on the page. We believe that this balance of human review and machine personalisation provides the best content experience on mobile,” Snap said.

One feature which remains unchanged is Snapchat opening to the camera.

Earlier this year Snap’s loss widened and user growth of its flagship app did not live up to its CEO’s expectations.

TechCrunch reported a small percentage of users worldwide on iOS and Android will start getting the new Snapchat on 1 December, followed by wider availbility within a few weeks.