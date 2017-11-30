English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap follows through on app update pledge

30 NOV 2017

Not long after revealing disappointing Q3 results and promising to rebuild its app, Snapchat’s parent announced it is separating “the social from the media”.

Essentially this means communications with friends will be bunched together and separated from Stories by publishers and professional creators.

“The Snapchat solution is to rely on algorithms based on your interests – not on the interests of ‘friends’ – and to make sure media companies also profit off the content they produce for our Discover platform. We think this helps guard against fake news and mindless scrambles for friends or unworthy distractions,” CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel (pictured) explained in a blog.

To the left of the app is a dynamic area which Spiegel said uses a more sophisticated algorithm to highlight the connections users talk to the most.

Meanwhile the Discover page, to the right of the app, featuring Stories from publishers will also “become uniquely personalised”.

“While the Stories on Discover are personalised algorithmically, our curators review and approve everything that gets promoted on the page. We believe that this balance of human review and machine personalisation provides the best content experience on mobile,” Snap said.

One feature which remains unchanged is Snapchat opening to the camera.

Earlier this year Snap’s loss widened and user growth of its flagship app did not live up to its CEO’s expectations.

TechCrunch reported a small percentage of users worldwide on iOS and Android will start getting the new Snapchat on 1 December, followed by wider availbility within a few weeks.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snap steps up advertising play with AR capability

Blog: Can a revamped app save Snap?

Snap sees mobile fuelling traditional TV viewership; strikes NBC studio deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association