Snap extends Baidu ad partnership - Mobile World Live

Snap extends Baidu ad partnership

16 JUL 2019

Snap renewed a two-year-old partnership with Chinese internet giant Baidu, which allows the latter to sell adverts on the app’s platform to companies in China, Japan and South Korea.

Terms of the deal, including revenue split and end date, were not disclosed. However, the pair noted advertisers which purchase through Baidu will have access to all Snap ad formats, including Snap Ads, Story Ads, AR Lenses and Filters.

Sheng Hu, head of US strategy and partnership for Baidu, said in a statement the collaboration “provides Chinese companies new avenues to expand their businesses”, giving them access to Snap’s audience of 190 million daily active users.

Chris Zhang, VP of Chinese game developer Lilith Games, noted the ability to reach Snap’s “young, vibrant user base” helped drive growth for its title AFK Arena, adding the platform’s targeting features help it acquire “extremely relevant, high-quality users.”

Research conducted by Business Insider earlier this month found Snap to be one of the most frequently used apps among people aged 13 years- to 21 years-old. Snap noted each of its daily active users checks the app more than 20 times each day and spends an average of 30 minutes per day using it.

