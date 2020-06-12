Snap bolsters Snapchat feature set - Mobile World Live

Snap unveiled an array of new features for Snapchat, expanding the portfolio of content and activities in a bid to increase user engagement.

At its Snap Partner Summit, the company announced Snap Minis, a feature allowing app developers to integrate their services into Snapchat, which is similar to WeChat’s Mini Programs service.

The first partners for Snap’s version are meditation app Headspace and ticketing platform Atom Tickets, with users able to access the services from within Snapchat.

It is also offering news updates from key providers: named Happening Now, the feature launched in the US yesterday (11 June) and will be expanded to other markets over the next 12 months.

Snap also boosted its Map offering, adding a section for finding popular places accompanied by photos, addresses, operating hours and reviews. In the near future it will also add a food ordering option, initially in the US.

It expanded the content on its Snap Originals channel, and beefed-up its AR play with advanced features for its Lens Studio camera platform and SnapML, a machine learning feature for developers.

Other updates included amended navigation functions for Snapchat Topics and Story Replies, along with a new set-up when opening the app.