 Snap bolsters Snapchat feature set - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap bolsters Snapchat feature set

12 JUN 2020

Snap unveiled an array of new features for Snapchat, expanding the portfolio of content and activities in a bid to increase user engagement.

At its Snap Partner Summit, the company announced Snap Minis, a feature allowing app developers to integrate their services into Snapchat, which is similar to WeChat’s Mini Programs service.

The first partners for Snap’s version are meditation app Headspace and ticketing platform Atom Tickets, with users able to access the services from within Snapchat.

It is also offering news updates from key providers: named Happening Now, the feature launched in the US yesterday (11 June) and will be expanded to other markets over the next 12 months.

Snap also boosted its Map offering, adding a section for finding popular places accompanied by photos, addresses, operating hours and reviews. In the near future it will also add a food ordering option, initially in the US.

It expanded the content on its Snap Originals channel, and beefed-up its AR play with advanced features for its Lens Studio camera platform and SnapML, a machine learning feature for developers.

Other updates included amended navigation functions for Snapchat Topics and Story Replies, along with a new set-up when opening the app.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Snap remains at a loss despite user, revenue jumps

Blog: How safe are social apps for children?

Snap boosts Stories reach with third-party deals
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association