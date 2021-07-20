 Snap bets on AR shopping with Vertebrae buy - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Snap bets on AR shopping with Vertebrae buy

20 JUL 2021

Snap reportedly moved to boost shopping experiences in its Snapchat subsidiary by taking over a company offering 3D and AR technology for online commercial content.

The Verge reported Snap purchased US-based Vertebrae to provide advertisers with an option to display 3D versions of their merchandise in the messaging app.

Vertebrae CEO Vince Cacace told the media outlet the move will help it enhance and scale its 3D asset platform and expressed hope about the future of AR-enabled commerce.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Snap began offering ways for advertisers to present their products for sale in an interactive way in 2018 through its Lenses AR, which enabled users to visit a website, watch a promotional video or install a promoted app.

In Q1, Snap recorded more than 40 per cent year-on-year growth in user engagement within its Lenses AR segment, and in May it acquired provider of AR components WaveOptics for $500 million, employing its products in the fourth generation of its Spectacles smart glasses.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

