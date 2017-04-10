English
Smartwatch app developed for Changi Airport staff

10 APR 2017

India-based Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) developed a smartwatch application to improve the efficiency of ramp operations at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

TCS worked with SATS, a provider of airport ground handling services in Asia, to streamline processes and improve communication, productivity and safety. The service provides ramp workers with real-time job and task notifications and ensures they are kept updated remotely, while reducing reliance on older technology like walkie-talkies.

SATS president and CEO Alex Hungate said by deploying the smartwatches and leveraging the Internet of Things, “we not only drive greater efficiency but also reimagine the role of the tech ramp technician”.

Prior to introducing the smartwatch system, ramp agents would need to physically visit the control centre to check rosters and receive updates regarding ad-hoc changes. Communication around operational changes was also conducted manually, either by reprinting updates or via walkie-talkies.

Girish Ramachandran, president of TCS Asia Pacific, said the mobile service brought immediate results to SATS’ operations.

With real-time GPS to monitor movement of ramp agents from a central location via their smartwatches, the latest information, including updated schedules and instructions, are now instantly pushed out across all devices from the ramp control centre without having to rely on a walkie-talkie relay or reprinted updates.

Apart from increasing the productivity, the smartwatch-enabled system enables SATS to closely track and monitor performance. By capturing the start and completion time of each task, SATS can analyse data to find key performance insights to ensure the planning needed for flights to land and take off safely and on time.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

