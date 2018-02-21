English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Small Giant Games raises $41 to fuel growth

21 FEB 2018

Small Giant Games, a Finland-based mobile game developer, raised $41 million to grow its popular title Empires & Puzzles, hire more staff and create new products.

Empires and Puzzles is a match-three role playing game (where players try to match at least three tiles in a row) touted by the company as “one of the few new entrants in recent years to successfully break into the top 100 grossing gaming apps in key western markets”.

The game has 10 million players and generated $33 million in revenue in the ten months following its launch in March 2017.

“We’ve now got a proven, scalable game ready for the next phase of growth. This latest round of investment will enable us to continue innovation, actively target new markets and leverage the game’s successful framework for future games,” said Timo Soininen, CEO.

The company aims to grow internationally and expand its team of developers and graphic designers.

EQT Ventures led the funding round.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Supercell profit drops for first time

Tencent profit surges on gaming, WeChat strength

Mobile gaming tipped to fuel Tencent revenue surge
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association