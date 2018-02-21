Small Giant Games raises $41 to fuel growth

Small Giant Games, a Finland-based mobile game developer, raised $41 million to grow its popular title Empires & Puzzles, hire more staff and create new products.

Empires and Puzzles is a match-three role playing game (where players try to match at least three tiles in a row) touted by the company as “one of the few new entrants in recent years to successfully break into the top 100 grossing gaming apps in key western markets”.

The game has 10 million players and generated $33 million in revenue in the ten months following its launch in March 2017.

“We’ve now got a proven, scalable game ready for the next phase of growth. This latest round of investment will enable us to continue innovation, actively target new markets and leverage the game’s successful framework for future games,” said Timo Soininen, CEO.

The company aims to grow internationally and expand its team of developers and graphic designers.

EQT Ventures led the funding round.