Sling TV CEO Lynch heads to Pandora

Sling TV founder and CEO Roger Lynch (pictured) will join music app maker Pandora as CEO and president, and a member of its board of directors, effective 18 September.

Lynch led the creation, launch and growth of Sling TV “to become the number one live OTT service in the US,” Pandora said. When it launched in February 2015, Sling TV was the first multi-channel live TV service streamed over the internet.

In June Pandora said Tim Westergren was stepping down as CEO. Naveen Chopra, who served as interim CEO, will continue in his role as CFO.

Commenting on Lynch’s appointment, Pandora’s chairman, Roger Faxon, said: “We are very excited to welcome Roger as our CEO as we embark on our next chapter with renewed focus, a strong balance sheet, a strategic partnership with SiriusXM, and an incredible team of loyal and creative employees.”

Earlier in the year Pandora received an investment of $480 million from satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Pandora also announced it appointed Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap, to its board of directors.

The company said Lynton brings: “critical skills to our board and will lend valuable counsel as we focus on driving meaningful, long-term value for our shareholders and capturing an increasing share of the music listening audience.”

Pandora faces stiff competition from services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, and is winding down its presence in Australia and New Zealand to focus on the US.

Indeed, while Pandora revealed its total paying subscribers hit 4.7 million in Q1 2017, up from 3.9 million in the same quarter of 2016, the number of active listeners fell from 79.4 million to 76.7 million.