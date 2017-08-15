English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Sling TV CEO Lynch heads to Pandora

15 AUG 2017

Sling TV founder and CEO Roger Lynch (pictured) will join music app maker Pandora as CEO and president, and a member of its board of directors, effective 18 September.

Lynch led the creation, launch and growth of Sling TV “to become the number one live OTT service in the US,” Pandora said. When it launched in February 2015, Sling TV was the first multi-channel live TV service streamed over the internet.

In June Pandora said Tim Westergren was stepping down as CEO. Naveen Chopra, who served as interim CEO, will continue in his role as CFO.

Commenting on Lynch’s appointment, Pandora’s chairman, Roger Faxon, said: “We are very excited to welcome Roger as our CEO as we embark on our next chapter with renewed focus, a strong balance sheet, a strategic partnership with SiriusXM, and an incredible team of loyal and creative employees.”

Earlier in the year Pandora received an investment of $480 million from satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Pandora also announced it appointed Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap, to its board of directors.

The company said Lynton brings: “critical skills to our board and will lend valuable counsel as we focus on driving meaningful, long-term value for our shareholders and capturing an increasing share of the music listening audience.”

Pandora faces stiff competition from services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, and is winding down its presence in Australia and New Zealand to focus on the US.

Indeed, while Pandora revealed its total paying subscribers hit 4.7 million in Q1 2017, up from 3.9 million in the same quarter of 2016, the number of active listeners fell from 79.4 million to 76.7 million.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Pandora to wind down in Australia, NZ as CEO steps down

Pandora boosted by near $700M investment, asset sale

Pandora recieves $150M investment as it mulls sale
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association