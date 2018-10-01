English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Skype to kill off old app

01 OCT 2018

Skype announced it will stop supporting version 7 of its app on 15 November despite user backlash against the current iteration.

The company launched version 8, what it called its next generation app, in June 2017, but a year later it found itself once again redoing the app because customers complained some of its core features were becoming “over complicated”.

This also led the company to delay scrapping older versions, because users still wanted them. There was even a petition by a user called Nisse Hult to keep the older version for desktop, support for which will end 1 November.

The petition, which has over 1000 signatures, slated “this new mobile-first/touch based GUI [graphical user interface]” adding “the new version of Skype (v8) will not meet the needs of today’s professional Skype users”.

Now Skype has said it will end support for version 7, but is “continuing to work on your most requested features”.

Earlier this month Skype said it is scrapping Highlights, a feature similar to Snapchat’s popular Stories functionality, because it didn’t “resonate with a majority of users”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Uganda approves polemic app, mobile money taxes

App giants progress in UAE, Telegram woes worsen

Skype loses Belgium user data appeal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association