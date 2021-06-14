 SKT inks mixed-reality deal with 3D studio - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

SKT inks mixed-reality deal with 3D studio

14 JUN 2021

SK Telecom (SKT) acquired a stake in 3D video production company Vive Studios to beef up its portfolio of mixed reality content, demand for which is forecast to surge as 5G connections grow.

The operator stated it aims to combine real-time 3D imaging technology and visual effects to create a more realistic experience in the virtual world.

Financial details and terms were not disclosed, though Vive Studios said it expects the deal to support its global market expansion plans.

SKT’s Metaverse Co head Jeon Jin-soo argued Vive Studios brings access to the best 3D-based computer-generated image and immersive content capabilities in South Korea.

Last week, SKT partnered with local developer Pixelity Gamest to release a dedicated VR title for Oculus Quest headsets, as part of an effort to enter the global gaming market.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

