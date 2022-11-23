 SKT stakes claim for leading role in global metaverse - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

SKT stakes claim for leading role in global metaverse

23 NOV 2022

SK Telecom (SKT) launched its Ifland platform in 49 international markets and outlined an ambition to make its service a leading global social metaverse space, taking the fight to rival players including HTC and Meta Platforms.

In a statement, SKT explained the so-called global launch followed deals with local partners covering distribution and content in several target countries.

The South Korean operator has agreements in place with operator group e&, Singtel and NTT Docomo. It also previously announced a pact with Deutsche Telekom.

SKT noted it was also in discussions with other potential partners, with local tie-ins central to its strategy to expand the service’s global reach.

It plans to develop specific features for different countries and territories, and undertake joint promotion with partners on local content.

Announcing the Ifland expansion today (23 November), SKT noted it will actively use K-pop content and planned to “strengthen communication features to shape Ifland into a global leading social metaverse platform”.

Ifland’s global version will initially cover content in English, Chinese and Japanese, and is being made available for Android and iOS smartphone users. New territories launched include Germany, Japan, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, US, UK, India, Hong Kong and the UAE.

The markets add to its existing Korean language service, which launched in SKT’s home market in 2021 and racked up 8.7 million downloads in its first year of operation.

As of October 2022, Ifland had 12.8 million users.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

SK Group units back Haegin in metaverse play

SKT eyes VR boost with metaverse app launch

SKT inks mixed-reality deal with 3D studio
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association