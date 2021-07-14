SKT eyes VR boost with metaverse app launch

SK Telecom (SKT) launched a virtual platform offering features for social interactions and conference meetings, expanding a strategy to tap growing demand for digital activities.

In a statement, SKT explained its Ifland platform lets users access diverse avatars and 18 types of virtual spaces, including conference halls, outdoor stages and rooftops.

The service, which the operator dubs a metaverse, allows up to 130 participants to join a virtual room, with the number set for expansion to accommodate large-scale conferences.

Ifland’s digital environments will be recommended to users on the basis of their usage patterns, and the company plans to expand its portfolio.

At a virtual setting, participants will be able to choose from multiple decorative settings related to weather, time, wallpapers and flooring materials.

SKT said its move was designed to “maximise user experience through diverse virtual spaces and avatars”.

The operator planned to grow the service in the 5G era by enhancing “user convenience” with the help of its “advanced technologies and know-how” gained from its experience around its VR social media, Virtual Social World and a virtual meet-up service.

Ifland is currently available as an Android app, with versions for iOS and VR headset Oculus Quest expected in the future.

A month ago, SKT made another step to boost its virtual experiences play, by acquiring a stake in 3D video production company Vive Studios.