SKT co-develops VR game for Oculus Quest - Mobile World Live

SK Telecom (SKT) stepped-up efforts to lead the gaming market in South Korea, detailing plans to release a dedicated VR title for Oculus Quest headsets tomorrow (9 June).

The operator stated it teamed with local developer Pixelity Games to develop Crazy World VR, which offers a range of sports contests including archery, tennis and bowling. It is compatible with both versions of the Oculus Quest devices.

SKT said most such current games offer single or limited multiplayer options, but it expects Crazy World VR to open up “a full-fledged live” era.

The title features characters from local game company Nexon’s online gaming portfolio.

Jeon Jin-soo, head of SKT’s Metaverse Co, said the launch is part of an effort to enter the global gaming market: “We will lead the VR ecosystem in the 5G era by continuing to add content.”

SKT plans to launch Friends VR World co-developed with Kakao VX, a sports-focused unit owned by mobile messenger company Kakao, in the second half of the year.

Crazy World VR is available at the Oculus Quest Store and One Store for KRW27,000 ($24.20).