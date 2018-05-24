English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Sentry raises $16M to make apps bug-free

24 MAY 2018

Sentry, a provider of solutions for app developers to resolve code issues, raised $16 million in a Series B funding round and revealed the latest update to its open source software.

Dan Levine, an associate at Accel, one of two existing investors which led the round, said: “Sentry lets every developer build software that is functionally error-free” adding the company’s growth “is a testament to the now universal truth that app users everywhere expect a flawless experience free of bugs and crashes. Poor user experience kills companies.”

In a statement, Sentry said it can help companies reduce the time taken to resolve app errors from five hours to five minutes. Its solutions are used by tens of thousands of engineering organisations and half a million developers, it added.

The company revealed the latest funding as it unveiled its latest open-source product, Sentry 9. The system enables developers to integrate remediation into their existing workflow.

Sentry founder David Cramer said: “We built Sentry to make incidents easier to identify, manage and remediate with the least possible disruption to development productivity and business continuity. We are excited to see our momentum in this space.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association