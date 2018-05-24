Sentry raises $16M to make apps bug-free

Sentry, a provider of solutions for app developers to resolve code issues, raised $16 million in a Series B funding round and revealed the latest update to its open source software.

Dan Levine, an associate at Accel, one of two existing investors which led the round, said: “Sentry lets every developer build software that is functionally error-free” adding the company’s growth “is a testament to the now universal truth that app users everywhere expect a flawless experience free of bugs and crashes. Poor user experience kills companies.”

In a statement, Sentry said it can help companies reduce the time taken to resolve app errors from five hours to five minutes. Its solutions are used by tens of thousands of engineering organisations and half a million developers, it added.

The company revealed the latest funding as it unveiled its latest open-source product, Sentry 9. The system enables developers to integrate remediation into their existing workflow.

Sentry founder David Cramer said: “We built Sentry to make incidents easier to identify, manage and remediate with the least possible disruption to development productivity and business continuity. We are excited to see our momentum in this space.”