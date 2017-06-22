English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Sega brings classic gaming titles to mobile

22 JUN 2017

Game maker Sega is rolling out five free apps on the iOS and Android platforms, with plans to launch new titles every two weeks.

Some 15 classic games already offered on the App Store will be moved under a new Sega Forever brand. In a statement, the company explained the moniker is “a re-awakening of archetypal gaming” and signalled the “beginning of a retro revolution that will transport players back through two decades of console gaming.”

The first five games are Sonic The Hedgehog, Comix Zone, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon and Altered Beast.

“As the Sega Forever collection expands through months and years, it will include both official emulations and ported games that span all SEGA console eras, each adapted specifically for mobile devices while remaining faithful to the original games,” the company said.

All games run advertising, are playable offline, and include features including cloud saves, controller support, and leaderboards.

Mike Evans, CMO of Sega’s mobile division, said Sega Forever is: “about allowing fans to reconnect with past experiences and share them with family and friends in an accessible and convenient way.”

“The games were never designed for ads or in-app purchases, which is why we’ve maintained this faithful emulation experience,” he told GamesIndustry.biz, adding: “there’s enough revenue to be made from the advertising side that we don’t need very high volumes of conversion from the in-app purchases.”

Users will also have the option to buy the games for $1.99 and remove ads.

Some users have been critical of the games.

Digital Foundry’s John Linneman told Nintendo Life: “There are loads of dropped frames, hitches and skips…the issue here is that it skips and stutters during gameplay. And when a notification occurs, it gets much worse. So it never plays smoothly.”

Meanwhile rival Nintendo’s latest app, Fire Emblem Heroes, earned more than $2.9 million in worldwide gross revenue and was downloaded more than two million times within a day of its launch in 39 countries.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm expands Snapdragon GamePack
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association