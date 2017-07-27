English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Security must be built into apps from the start

27 JUL 2017

Security must be considered at the initial app development stage, because as the market matures any flaws will become clear and users will be intolerant to these weaknesses, according to enterprise mobility specialist Dogfi.sh Mobile.

However, this can be difficult because app development is a high-pressure process, with developers often challenged to produce or update apps to very tight timescales, the company noted.

CEO Ross Tuffee explained that if developers neglect to enforce strict security measures, hackers will have an easy entry point that they can abuse.

Cyber attacks on apps include malware that allows attackers to gain control of a device for the sole purpose of displaying ads on a phone and make revenue, as well as man-in-the-app attacks capable of intercepting email communications from an external server.

The report suggests encouraging responsbile user behaviour, introducing security into the software’s design, and carrying out penetration testing (to find vulnerabilities) to catch any problems before they hit the public domain.

According to Tuffee,“it’s crucial that developers dedicate enough time towards implementing an industry standard, tried and tested security solution. But the buck cannot fall on just them; IT leaders, along with the wider organisation, must all work together and extend their security remit to ensure that the apps and data held on a device are just as safe from malware and other threats as the data hosted on their servers”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

UK government wants access to WhatsApp messages

Instagram users cautioned over malicious apps

WhatsApp backdoor circumvents message security
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association