 Samsung targets health R&D with open source platform - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Samsung targets health R&D with open source platform

19 APR 2023

Samsung Electronics targeted the healthcare sector with an open source platform to boost digital research by simplifying app development, and the analysis and management of data from clinical and medical studies.

In a statement, Lee Yunsu, head of Samsung’s data intelligence team, explained Health Stack 1.0 aims to make it easier and safer to acquire digital health data.

The project comprises an app software development kit (SDK), back end services and data analysis tools for Android and Wear OS-based wearables.

Health Stack 1.0 also includes a web portal for creating surveys, managing participants and analysing data. It was developed by Samsung Research and Samsung Research America.

Lee stated the move will “lower the barriers between medical researchers and digital technology experts”.

“By promoting the development of digital health services, we hope to ultimately improve the quality of life for people around the world.”

The company announced the platform at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, an annual conference and exhibition taking place this week in the US. The official launch is scheduled for June.

Samsung noted Health Stack 1.0 improves on the alpha version’s ability to add participants, collect wearable data and basic survey functions, with both security and stability enhanced.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung launches full-service mobile wallet

Samsung beefs pay app

Samsung courts developers in foldable feature push
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association