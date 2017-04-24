English
HomeAppsNews

Samsung targets 50M MAUs on US app store

24 APR 2017

Samsung aims to double the number of monthly active users (MAUs) of its Galaxy Apps Store in the US from 24 million today to 50 million, a manager told VentureBeat news site GamesBeat.

Ravi Belwal, head strategic partner manager for games at Samsung, told GamesBeat the launch of the vendor’s Galaxy S8 device in the US should provide a welcome boost in MAU numbers.

“Whenever there is a new device, there is a spike in both revenues and downloads…We’ve got a way to go, but this is a good start, and we have strong momentum.”

The Galaxy Apps Store is not nearly as big a player as the App Store and Play Store, but is aided by coming comes embedded on all the smartphones shipped by Samsung, the biggest smartphone maker in the world.

Samsung curates its store, Belwal explained, and is focused on hundreds of thousands of apps rather than millions, making discoverability for consumers and monetisation for developers less complex.

Supercell, Zynga and Halfbrick are among Samsung’s “hand-picked” partners.

According to the report, Samsung is investing in the app store in China, where it is pushing its Tizen-based smartphones, and is also focusing on markets including India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

“The India market is exactly like China was in 2011, when nobody was buying but downloads were high,” Belwal said. “Users don’t want to buy anything, but they will watch a video ad. The growth in ads has convinced some companies, like Imanji (maker of Temple Run) and Halfbrick (maker of Fruit Ninja), to come on the Tizen store with their games.”

Tizen also features an app incentive programme through which if an app makes it to the monthly top 100 rankings, its makers can win $10,000.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

