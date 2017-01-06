Samsung partners with Under Armour

Samsung partnered with sportswear brand Under Armour, which will see the latter develop four of its health and fitness apps for Samsung’s wearables.

Users of the Gear Fit2, Gear S2 and Gear S3 will get “a seamless and convenient sports experience, as well as access to Under Amour’s digital community”. Under Armour has around 190 million users, using its apps to track personal goals related to nutrition and workouts.

The apps will be available as part of the Under Armour Connected Fitness suite, which includes UA Record and MyFitnessPal. Samsung users will also be able to access unique features not supported elsewhere.

Younghee Lee, executive vice president of global marketing and wearable business, mobile communications at Samsung Electronics, said: “Fitness enthusiasts will have a thrilling experience when it comes to the integration of practical design and intelligent applications for sports related activities.”

Samsung Gear Fit2 customers already have access to the UA Record, MapMyRun and MyFitnessPal apps, while Gear S2 and Gear S3 customers will be able to download the apps imminently.

In the past, Under Armour has collaborated with HTC. HTC announced a portfolio of products called UA Healthbox at CES 2016, including a fitness band, heartrate monitor and scale.