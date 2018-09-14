Samsung, Google extend messaging collaboration

Samsung and Google announced they are working together to link their respective messaging systems to enable features including group chats, video calls, and sharing of high-resolution photos and videos across the platforms.

In a statement, the companies said the collaboration will ensure Android Messages and Samsung Messages work seamlessly with each company’s RCS technology, including cloud and business messaging platforms.

The companies introduced RCS to select Samsung devices and as part of this expanded partnership Samsung will bring RCS features to existing mobile phones beginning with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The smartphone giant said its Galaxy smartphones will also natively support RCS messaging, starting with those developed for operators which have or will soon launch RCS.

Patrick Chomet, EVP and head of product and services innovation team at Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, said: “By furthering our partnership with Google, we will bring a richer messaging experience to our customers, letting them seamlessly chat with their friends and family across messaging platforms. This collaboration will help further the industry’s momentum towards advanced messaging and global RCS coverage.”

Anil Sabharwal, VP for communications products and photos at Google, said: “Samsung has been a major contributor to this initiative, and our partnership will further advance our shared vision of a substantially improved messaging experience on Android for users, brands and the broader Android ecosystem.”

Developers and brands will also be able to create RCS Business Messaging experiences, based on GSMA Universal Profile 2.0, using Google or Samsung messaging-as-a-platform services to reach both Android Messages and Samsung Messages users, the companies stated.