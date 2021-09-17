Samsung courts developers in foldable feature push

Samsung Electronics extended a remote app test lab programme as it seeks to ease development of applications for its latest handsets, specifically pointing to an attempt to help third parties use the capabilities offered by foldables.

The vendor stated it widened the scope of its existing Samsung Remote Test Lab programme to be accessible worldwide and added the ability to virtually assess expected performance on its latest flagships.

Developers using the facility will be able to monitor the performance of applications on CPU memory consumption and assess if there is any impact from their features on the rest of the handset’s system.

Samsung also plans to add a chat function to the lab’s web portal providing direct access to its staff for consultation on improving app performance.

The company said the facility cut development costs by removing the need to purchase a range of hardware for testing purposes.

Samsung noted the scheme would help “partners and developers take advantage of revolutionary features, like the foldable experience of the Galaxy Z series, defence-grade security with Samsung Knox, and seamless connectivity with One UI”.