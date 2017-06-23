English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

Russia threatens to block Telegram messenger service

23 JUN 2017

Russian regulator Roskomnadzor said it would be forced to block Telegram if the secure messaging app maker did not provide information about the company which controls it.

Roskomnadzor’s chief Aleksandr Zharov said “we have run out of all possible ways of official negotiations with the Telegram team” and the organisation had sent letters to all available Telegram addresses almost on a daily basis regarding officially registering its details with the government, but received no response.

“Inclusion of the messenger into the register means that Telegram is willing to work under Russian law…The time given to Roskomnadzor under law to take this decision is running out,” Zharov said, adding the service’s legal status won’t change if it is included on the register.

According to Russian news outlet RT, if Telegram is added to the register, it will have to keep and maybe even share user chats with law enforcement services.

User privacy is a key selling point of Telegram’s service. The company was co-founded by Pavel Durov (pictured) and his brother. On the app’s website it says: “While the Durov brothers were born in Russia, as were some of the key developers, Telegram is not connected to Russia – legally or physically. Telegram’s HQ is in Berlin.”

Telegram has often been mired in controversies, chief among which are reports its high security means it is used by terrorists.

Reports of Russia’s potential clampdown come a week after Durov said US agencies bribed him because they wanted his company to weaken its encryption or install a backdoor.

In May, Roskomnadzor actually did go ahead and block an app, WeChat, for failing to register with government authorities. The ban was later lifted.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Telegram chief claims US agencies tried to bribe him

Telegram focuses on video in latest round of updates

Tencent tackles Russia authorities over WeChat block
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association