Russia lifts WeChat ban

Russia’s communications regulator lifted a ban on WeChat, which was imposed on 4 May after the app maker failed to register with government authorities in accordance with the country’s legal requirements.

WeChat subsequently: “provided the information that is necessary to include them in the registry” of online firms, regulator Roskomnadzor said.

According to media reports, the regulator previously blocked other messengers including Line and BlackBerry, while in 2016 LinkedIn met a similar fate.

WeChat is hugely popular in China, where most of its 900 million monthly active users are based, and is owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Tencent previously said it was “in discussions with relevant authorities regarding the situation” in Russia.

Vadim Ampelonskiy, a Roskomnadzor spokesman, said WeChat was blocked because it did not provide contact details for Russia’s register of “organisers of information distribution on the internet”.