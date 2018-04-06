English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Russia files lawsuit to block Telegram

06 APR 2018

The Russian state communications watchdog’s latest move against Telegram is to file a lawsuit to block the secure messaging app, after the company’s repeated refusal to grant the government access to user data, Reuters reported.

In 2016, Russia enacted laws to deal with terrorism, which required messaging services to provide authorities with the ability to decrypt user correspondence.

Telegram was then fined because it would not disclose its encryption keys to the Federal Security Service (FSB). This was followed by an appeal to Russia’s Supreme Court, which was lost last month.

The company turned to the European Human Rights Court regarding the RUB800,000 ($13,817) fine.

Meanwhile, Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit at a Moscow court “with a request to restrict access on the territory of Russia to the information resources of…Telegram Messenger Limited Liability Partnership.”

It said the suit was related to the FSB’s complaint Telegram was not complying with its legal obligations as an “organiser of information distribution.”

In March, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov said on Twitter: “Threats to block Telegram unless it gives up private data of its users will not bear fruit. Telegram will stand for freedom and privacy.”

Telegram is also in the midst of the world’s biggest initial coin offering, and so far raised $1.7 billion in pre-sales.

Last month the app hit 200 million monthly active users, a milestone it described as “an insane number by any standards”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Telegram hits 200M MAUs

Telegram contests Russian fine

Telegram raises $850M in pre-ICO sale
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association