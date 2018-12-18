 Russia accused of US attack on major social platforms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Russia accused of US attack on major social platforms

18 DEC 2018

Research presented to the US Senate yesterday (17 December) said Russia engaged in a widespread propaganda campaign over the past five years using major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

A report by the University of Oxford’s Computational Propaganda Project and social network analysis company Graphika stated Russia’s Internet Research Agency had conducted an “extended attack” reaching “tens of millions of users” between 2013 and 2018. Some 30 million Instagram and Facebook users shared the Russian agency’s posts from 2015 to 2017 alone.

Activity began in 2013 on Twitter, “but quickly evolved into a multi-platform strategy” which were not halted even after the department “was caught interfering in the 2016 election”. The information was compiled using data from the social media companies involved.

Twitter API
The report was released as Twitter announced it could not rule out Chinese and Saudi Arabian state involvement in an attempt to reveal details of its users in November.

In a statement, the company said it discovered “unusual activity” relating to the API of one of its customer support forms; specifically “a large number of inquiries coming from individual IP addresses” located in China and Saudi Arabia.

“While we cannot confirm intent or attribution for certain, it is possible that some of these IP addresses may have ties to state-sponsored actors.”

The attack threatened to expose the country code of users’ phone numbers along with whether their account was currently locked by Twitter. The company’s online help pages explain an account may be locked if it “appears to be compromised or in violation” of Twitter’s terms of service.

Twitter emphasised no user information was compromised, adding it revealed the details in the interests of “full transparency”, and had informed law enforcement agencies and any users affected.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Babysitting app takes fire from Facebook, Twitter

Facebook launches music app

Instagram trials Stories promotion feature
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association