HomeAppsNews

Rovio remains undecided on IPO

16 JUN 2017

The company behind Angry Birds, Rovio, said it could be looking into launching an initial public offering (IPO) to fund growth and strategic goals, but nothing is confirmed.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Rovio said: “We and our shareholders regularly assess different alternatives to further develop Rovio.”

The company was responding to a report by The Information it was considering an IPO, and Chinese giant Tencent was set to bid $3 billion to acquire the app maker.

Rovio did not say anything about Tencent in its statement, explaining only: “A stock exchange listing at some point in the future could be possible in order to support the continued strong growth of Rovio and its strategic targets. However, Rovio and its owners have not made any decisions regarding a possible IPO.”

The company cut jobs in 2015 as it refocused its activities around games, media and consumer products and returned to profit in 2016 after its Angry Birds movie helped boost game sales.

In January it opened a game development studio in London to focus on massively multiplayer online games that go “beyond the Angry Birds universe”.

As for Tencent, it spent more than $19 billion over the past year to acquire companies including Supercell, creator of worldwide sensation Clash of Clans.

 

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Russia lifts WeChat ban

Tencent buys into mobile games developer Seasun

Tencent invests in Chinese live streaming app
Apps

Tags

