English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Rovio could launch IPO next month

14 AUG 2017

Angry Bird maker Rovio may be planning to go pubic as early as September in a move which could raise $400 million and value the company at around $2 billion, Bloomberg reported.

In June the company said it could be looking into launching an initial public offering (IPO) to fund growth and strategic goals, stating: “We and our shareholders regularly assess different alternatives to further develop Rovio…A stock exchange listing at some point in the future could be possible in order to support the continued strong growth of Rovio and its strategic targets.”

At the time it was also reported Tencent was mulling a $3 billion purchase of the app maker.

Bloomberg said investor interest in entertainment software companies waned recently, as mobile game makers find it difficult to sustain the success of initial blockbusters. Angry Birds and Candy Crush are examples.

Carnegie Bank, Danske Bank and Deutsche Bank are among those advising Rovio on a potential listing.

Finland-based Rovio swung to profit at the end of 2016, in part thanks to the Angry Birds movie, which made around $350 million.

It is planning a sequel for 2019, which the IPO could help fund, and it is also working to promote newer versions of the game along with titles such as Battle Bay.

In January, Rovio said it was opening a game development studio in London, focussed on massively multiplayer online games which go “beyond the Angry Birds universe”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Rovio remains undecided on IPO

Rovio plans London studio

Angry Birds maker cites “thriving” games business
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association