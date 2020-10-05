 Rovio CEO to depart at year-end - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Rovio CEO to depart at year-end

05 OCT 2020

Rovio announced CEO Kati Levoranta will part ways with the company at the end of 2020, a move which follows the game maker recording a revenue decline in the first half of the year.

In a statement, the company noted its board of directors will start searching for a new head to succeed Levoranta after her departure.

Rovio’s chairman Kim Ignatius noted Levoranta had been “in a key position in many areas of Rovio’s development”, including carrying out strategic and operative “work to sharpen its business focus, develop the game business and cherish the Angry Birds brand”, and conducting an initial public offering in 2017.

Despite marking a 4.8 per cent drop in group revenue year-on-year in the first half of the year, Ignatius noted Rovio’s “result and cash flow development are on a good level and its balance sheet is strong”.

Levoranta described her experience in the company as “extremely inspiring and rewarding”, and pledged to continue working closely with Rovio’s employees until the end of her tenure.

She took the reins of the company in 2016.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Rovio boosted by Angry Birds games

Angry Birds 2 boosts Rovio results

Rovio proposes executive pay cuts
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association