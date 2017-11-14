English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Roomi plots US, global expansion after raising $11M

14 NOV 2017

Roomi, an app to find shared housing, raised $11 million in a funding round and detailed plans to expand in the US and internationally.

Including the latest funding, the service raised $17 million in total since its launch in 2015 (with backing of $2 million). It hit 100,000 app downloads within its first year, and said the number of registered users now stands at 1 million.

Founder and CEO Ajay Yadav said: “Living with room-mates isn’t just a trend – flexible living and shared housing is becoming the norm. People want access to commitment-free, immediate, verified shared housing options and Roomi wants to lead the way by make renting with room-mates safer and easier than ever before.”

The app is currently available to rent rooms in New York City and the company plans to expand to other US cities as well as globally.

Roomi is also hosting a crowdfunding campaign and inviting users to buy shares.

The funding round was led by Atami Capital, a privately-owned investment company in the UK.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association