Roomi plots US, global expansion after raising $11M

Roomi, an app to find shared housing, raised $11 million in a funding round and detailed plans to expand in the US and internationally.

Including the latest funding, the service raised $17 million in total since its launch in 2015 (with backing of $2 million). It hit 100,000 app downloads within its first year, and said the number of registered users now stands at 1 million.

Founder and CEO Ajay Yadav said: “Living with room-mates isn’t just a trend – flexible living and shared housing is becoming the norm. People want access to commitment-free, immediate, verified shared housing options and Roomi wants to lead the way by make renting with room-mates safer and easier than ever before.”

The app is currently available to rent rooms in New York City and the company plans to expand to other US cities as well as globally.

Roomi is also hosting a crowdfunding campaign and inviting users to buy shares.

The funding round was led by Atami Capital, a privately-owned investment company in the UK.