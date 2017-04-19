English
HomeAppsNews

Rollout deploys app developer test tool

19 APR 2017

Rollout unveiled a tool enabling app developers to deliver new features to subsets of users before embarking on a full deployment across all users.

ROX by Rollout monitors the performance of the new features and makes “intelligent, data-driven recommendations” about further deployment.

The company explained all necessary code is included in the app at the point of download and is turned on or off depending on whether developers are targeting individual users or groups. This allows both the App Store and the Android Marketplace (support for the latter is coming soon) to approve code ahead of time and allows buggy features to be disabled.

Rollout noted only the largest app developer teams have traditionally been able to enable selective feature deployment.

“ROX by Rollout not only goes several steps further by adding automation and intelligent analytics, but these capabilities make life easier for any mobile developer team, not just those with enormous resources,” it said.

“Data-driven deployment is the future of mobile app development,” explained Erez Rusovsky, co-founder and CEO of Rollout. “Feature delivery can finally be uncoupled from app versions, resulting in reduced risk for developers and an improved experience for end-users.”

ROX by Rollout is available for developers of iOS apps. Pricing starts at $500 per month.

